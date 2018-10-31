Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 158 Shares of Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL)

Fiduciary Trust Co. cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,077 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Alphabet Inc Class A accounts for approximately 1.3% of Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet Inc Class A were worth $42,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc Class A by 7.7% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 572 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc Class A by 1.8% during the second quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc Class A by 2.7% during the second quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in Alphabet Inc Class A by 4.1% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet Inc Class A by 11.5% during the second quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,049.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.11. Alphabet Inc Class A has a 12-month low of $984.00 and a 12-month high of $1,291.44.

Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $2.52. The business had revenue of $27.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.32 billion. Alphabet Inc Class A had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 19.40%. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc Class A will post 42.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,250.00 price target on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A from $1,355.00 to $1,465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,515.00 price target (up from $1,325.00) on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet Inc Class A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A from $1,080.00 to $1,010.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,334.23.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

