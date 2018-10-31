Fidelity National Information Servcs (FIS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Fidelity National Information Servcs updated its FY18 guidance to $5.20-5.24 EPS.

Shares of FIS opened at $103.62 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a 12-month low of $89.31 and a 12-month high of $110.83. The stock has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is 28.96%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Wood & Company boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.54.

In other news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $454,210.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,894. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephan A. James sold 23,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $2,606,780.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,585 shares in the company, valued at $4,531,517.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,129 shares of company stock worth $4,967,533. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

