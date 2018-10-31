Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU) Sets New 52-Week Low at $15.10

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.10 and last traded at $15.25, with a volume of 434196 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.38.
A number of research analysts have commented on FCAU shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.02.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.90.
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Company Profile (NYSE:FCAU)
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through six segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, Maserati, and Components. It provides passenger cars, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.
Read More: What are earnings reports?
Receive News & Ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.