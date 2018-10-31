Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU) Sets New 52-Week Low at $15.10

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.10 and last traded at $15.25, with a volume of 434196 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.38.

A number of research analysts have commented on FCAU shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.90.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 0.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,116,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,293,000 after acquiring an additional 36,424 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 30.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,948,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,534,000 after buying an additional 1,154,184 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 1.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,696,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,820,000 after buying an additional 68,129 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co. raised its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 8.6% during the second quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 3,512,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,348,000 after buying an additional 279,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 223.0% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,044,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,982,000 after buying an additional 1,411,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Company Profile (NYSE:FCAU)

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through six segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, Maserati, and Components. It provides passenger cars, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

