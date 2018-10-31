FedEx Co. (FDX) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,320 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in FedEx were worth $19,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in FedEx during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,966,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 209.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 419,755 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $95,309,000 after purchasing an additional 284,134 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,966,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,442,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 23,047.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 240,736 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 239,696 shares during the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research set a $275.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of FedEx to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.18.

FDX stock opened at $216.53 on Wednesday. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $207.90 and a 52-week high of $274.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $55.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.44.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.32). FedEx had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The firm had revenue of $17.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 7th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.98%.

In other FedEx news, Director John A. Edwardson sold 1,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.35, for a total value of $281,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,949,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan Patricia Griffith acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $225.16 per share, for a total transaction of $225,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

