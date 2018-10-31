Federated National (FNHC) and Kingstone Companies (KINS) Head-To-Head Survey

Federated National (NASDAQ:FNHC) and Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Federated National has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kingstone Companies has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

60.0% of Federated National shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.8% of Kingstone Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of Federated National shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of Kingstone Companies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Federated National pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Kingstone Companies pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Federated National pays out 53.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kingstone Companies pays out 42.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Federated National has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Kingstone Companies has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Kingstone Companies is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Federated National and Kingstone Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federated National 4.42% 8.13% 1.84% Kingstone Companies 5.83% 7.16% 2.67%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Federated National and Kingstone Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Federated National 0 0 1 1 3.50 Kingstone Companies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Federated National currently has a consensus price target of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.68%. Kingstone Companies has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.48%. Given Federated National’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Federated National is more favorable than Kingstone Companies.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Federated National and Kingstone Companies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federated National $391.66 million 0.72 $7.98 million $0.60 36.98 Kingstone Companies $92.77 million 1.94 $9.98 million $0.94 17.96

Kingstone Companies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Federated National. Kingstone Companies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Federated National, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Federated National Company Profile

FedNat Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in the United States. The company underwrites homeowner's multi-peril, personal automobile, commercial general liability, federal flood, and other lines of insurance. It markets and distributes its own and third-party insurers' products, and other services through a network of independent and general agents. The company was formerly known as Federated National Holding Company and changed its name to FedNat Holding Company in May 2018. FedNat Holding Company was founded in 1991 and is based in Sunrise, Florida.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to small businesses and individuals in New York. The company provides personal lines insurance products, such as homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominium, renter, and personal umbrella policies. It also offers commercial liability policies comprising business owners policies, such as small business retail, service, and office risks without residential exposure to business owners; artisan's liability policies for small independent contractors; special multi-peril policies for business owners risks; and commercial umbrella policies. In addition, the company provides for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies, as well as reinsurance products. Kingstone Companies, Inc. sells its products through independent retail, and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was formerly known as DCAP Group, Inc. and changed its name to Kingstone Companies, Inc. in July 2009. Kingstone Companies, Inc. was founded in 1886 and is based in Kingston, New York.

