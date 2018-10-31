Federated Investors (FII) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) gapped up before the market opened on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $26.20, but opened at $24.87. Federated Investors shares last traded at $25.45, with a volume of 610744 shares trading hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 7th. Federated Investors’s payout ratio is 49.54%.

Get Federated Investors alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FII shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Federated Investors and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Federated Investors in a report on Sunday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Federated Investors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Federated Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Federated Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Federated Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.21.

The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $308.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.04 million. Federated Investors had a net margin of 26.25% and a return on equity of 30.19%. On average, analysts anticipate that Federated Investors Inc will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Federated Investors by 10.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,814,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $252,198,000 after buying an additional 1,030,135 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Federated Investors by 60.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,565,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,518,000 after buying an additional 589,553 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Investors during the second quarter worth $9,057,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Federated Investors by 26.2% during the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,833,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,747,000 after buying an additional 380,546 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Federated Investors by 6.9% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,452,816 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $127,278,000 after buying an additional 351,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Federated Investors Company Profile (NYSE:FII)

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.