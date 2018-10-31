Feathercoin (FTC) Price Hits $0.0436 on Top Exchanges

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. Feathercoin has a total market cap of $9.43 million and approximately $44,080.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. One Feathercoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0436 or 0.00000694 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, BX Thailand and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GoByte (GBX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00014341 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00001358 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Sparks (SPK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Feathercoin Profile

Feathercoin (FTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 216,205,240 coins. The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com

Feathercoin Coin Trading

Feathercoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, Upbit, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, CoinExchange, Bittrex, QBTC and BX Thailand. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Feathercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

