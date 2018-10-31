FCB Financial (FCB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

FCB Financial (NYSE:FCB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “FCB Financial Holdings Inc. is a bank holding company for Florida Community Bank. The Company, through its subsidiaries, operates community banks in Florida, United States. The Bank offers a comprehensive range of traditional banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, some large businesses, and other local organizations and entities. FCB Financial Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Weston, Florida. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded FCB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank downgraded FCB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, July 30th. UBS Group upgraded FCB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of FCB Financial in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Gabelli downgraded FCB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Shares of NYSE FCB opened at $38.62 on Monday. FCB Financial has a 52 week low of $37.65 and a 52 week high of $62.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.18.

FCB Financial (NYSE:FCB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. FCB Financial had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 29.45%. The business had revenue of $101.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that FCB Financial will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FCB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FCB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FCB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Signition LP purchased a new stake in shares of FCB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, HPM Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FCB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FCB Financial Company Profile

FCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Florida Community Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, large businesses, and other local organizations and entities in south and central Florida. The company offers various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; checking products; and money market accounts and IRAs.

