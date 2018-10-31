FBL Financial Group (FFG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $189.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.62 million. FBL Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 26.02%. On average, analysts expect FBL Financial Group to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FFG opened at $68.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. FBL Financial Group has a 12-month low of $64.00 and a 12-month high of $85.70.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered FBL Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FBL Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th.

FBL Financial Group Company Profile

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

