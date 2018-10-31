FB Financial Corp (FBK) Receives $42.33 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.33.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FBK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of FB Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th.

Shares of NYSE FBK opened at $36.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.36. FB Financial has a 52-week low of $33.12 and a 52-week high of $45.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.93.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $87.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 23.18%. On average, equities research analysts expect that FB Financial will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. FB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 5.61%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of FB Financial by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 884,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,028,000 after acquiring an additional 175,162 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp increased its stake in shares of FB Financial by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 710,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,951,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of FB Financial by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 505,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,623,000 after acquiring an additional 166,867 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of FB Financial by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 389,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,872,000 after acquiring an additional 126,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of FB Financial by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 201,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,222,000 after acquiring an additional 82,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

