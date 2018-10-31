Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 23,000 Shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (WLK)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 23,000 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Westlake Chemical by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,907,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Westlake Chemical by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,117 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in Westlake Chemical by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in Westlake Chemical by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 19,082 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank raised its stake in Westlake Chemical by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WLK shares. MED restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Cowen cut shares of Westlake Chemical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Westlake Chemical stock opened at $70.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 1 year low of $68.40 and a 1 year high of $124.29.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

