Fantomcoin (FCN) Price Tops $0.20 on Major Exchanges

Fantomcoin (CURRENCY:FCN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 31st. Fantomcoin has a total market cap of $1.65 million and $0.00 worth of Fantomcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fantomcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Fantomcoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fantomcoin alerts:

Dero (DERO) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00033117 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004333 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000243 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fantomcoin Profile

Fantomcoin (FCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 7th, 2014. Fantomcoin’s total supply is 8,135,627 coins. Fantomcoin’s official website is fantomcoin.org . Fantomcoin’s official Twitter account is @fantomcoin

Fantomcoin Coin Trading

Fantomcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantomcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantomcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fantomcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fantomcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fantomcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.