Facebook (FB) Given New $190.00 Price Target at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FB. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target (down from $250.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Citigroup cut shares of Facebook to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target (down from $245.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.31.

Shares of FB stock opened at $146.22 on Wednesday. Facebook has a 12 month low of $139.03 and a 12 month high of $218.62. The stock has a market cap of $422.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.42.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.30. Facebook had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $13.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Facebook will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.61, for a total transaction of $37,298,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.28, for a total transaction of $115,710.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 91,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,138,836.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,622,884 shares of company stock valued at $640,571,897 in the last quarter. 16.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marble Arch Investments LP increased its stake in Facebook by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Marble Arch Investments LP now owns 451,900 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $72,209,000 after buying an additional 130,900 shares during the period. Knott David M acquired a new position in Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at $3,196,000. Immersion Capital LLP acquired a new position in Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at $65,194,000. Natixis increased its stake in Facebook by 420.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 789,988 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $126,232,000 after buying an additional 638,106 shares during the period. Finally, City Financial Investment Co Ltd acquired a new position in Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at $15,979,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.30% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

