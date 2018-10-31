Extreme Networks (EXTR) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

EXTR opened at $5.11 on Wednesday. Extreme Networks has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $15.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $614.08 million, a PE ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 4.76% and a positive return on equity of 43.70%. The firm had revenue of $278.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Extreme Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Extreme Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Extreme Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Extreme Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust acquired a new position in Extreme Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

