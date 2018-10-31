Extreme Networks (EXTR) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.
EXTR opened at $5.11 on Wednesday. Extreme Networks has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $15.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $614.08 million, a PE ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Extreme Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Extreme Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Extreme Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Extreme Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust acquired a new position in Extreme Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.
About Extreme Networks
Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.
