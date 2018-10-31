Express Scripts Holding Co (ESRX) Shares Bought by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Express Scripts Holding Co (NASDAQ:ESRX) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Express Scripts were worth $7,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ESRX. Omni Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Express Scripts by 22.0% in the second quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 281,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,698,000 after buying an additional 50,664 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Express Scripts by 168.2% in the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 79,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after buying an additional 49,696 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Express Scripts by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,424,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,103,000 after buying an additional 538,578 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Express Scripts by 45.6% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 11,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 3,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its stake in shares of Express Scripts by 15.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 296,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,915,000 after buying an additional 39,983 shares in the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Christine Houston sold 12,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,096,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,908 shares in the company, valued at $9,427,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ESRX opened at $95.42 on Wednesday. Express Scripts Holding Co has a 52-week low of $59.17 and a 52-week high of $97.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $53.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.01.

Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.02. Express Scripts had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The business had revenue of $25.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Express Scripts Holding Co will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ESRX shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Express Scripts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Express Scripts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Express Scripts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. William Blair raised shares of Express Scripts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Express Scripts to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Express Scripts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.36.

Express Scripts Company Profile

Express Scripts Holding Company operates as a pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company in the United States and Canada. The company's PBM segment offers clinical solutions; and specialized pharmacy care, home delivery and specialty pharmacy, retail network pharmacy administration, benefit design consultation, drug utilization review, drug formulary management, public exchange, administration of group purchasing organization, and digital consumer health and drug information services.

