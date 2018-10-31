EXACT Sciences (EXAS) Trading Up 10.3% on Earnings Beat

EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) shares shot up 10.3% on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $76.83 and last traded at $71.05. 5,231,404 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 111% from the average session volume of 2,476,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.40.

The medical research company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $118.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.33 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 35.24%. EXACT Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 63.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXAS. Cowen increased their target price on EXACT Sciences from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on EXACT Sciences to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. BidaskClub cut EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on EXACT Sciences from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on EXACT Sciences from $68.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. EXACT Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.08.

In other news, insider Graham Peter Lidgard sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $4,022,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 204,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,196,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael S. Wyzga sold 2,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $184,729.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,033.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 62,658 shares of company stock valued at $4,381,737 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in EXACT Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EXACT Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. UBP Investment Advisors SA acquired a new stake in EXACT Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in EXACT Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in EXACT Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000. 86.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 15.37, a current ratio of 15.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.77 and a beta of 0.98.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

