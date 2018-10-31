Evolution Petroleum (EPM) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. They currently have $11.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Natural Gas Systems, Inc. is a development stage company formed to acquire and develop oil and gas fields and apply both conventional and specialized technology to accelerate production and develop incremental reserves, particularly in low permeability reservoirs amenable to lateral drilling technology. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on EPM. UBS Group lowered Evolution Petroleum from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of Evolution Petroleum in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered Evolution Petroleum from an accumulate rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.30.

NYSEAMERICAN:EPM opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. Evolution Petroleum has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $12.83.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 7th. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 million. Evolution Petroleum had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 21.51%.

In other Evolution Petroleum news, major shareholder Advisors L.L.C. Jvl sold 18,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $190,463.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Joe sold 4,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $54,169.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 288,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,628,675.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 286,336 shares of company stock worth $3,038,743.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 10.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 810,497 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,525,000 after buying an additional 78,566 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,058 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 47,687 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 93,674 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 35,417 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 615.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,690 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 10,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 494,245 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 5,357 shares in the last quarter.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

