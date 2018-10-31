Evogene (EVGN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.50

Evogene Ltd (NASDAQ:EVGN) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.50 and last traded at $2.52, with a volume of 83 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter. Evogene had a negative return on equity of 31.87% and a negative net margin of 961.07%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Evogene stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Evogene Ltd (NASDAQ:EVGN) by 169.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,188 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 0.65% of Evogene worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.19% of the company’s stock.

Evogene Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on the enhancement of crop productivity and performance in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Evogene, Evofuel, and Biomica. The Evogene segment develops seed traits, ag-chemical products, and ag-biological products to enhance plant performance.

