Evergy (EVRG) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 811,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,539 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.30% of Evergy worth $44,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Evergy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,300,000. Northpointe Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,166,000. Creative Planning increased its position in Evergy by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Evergy by 188.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 773,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,491,000 after acquiring an additional 505,183 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Evergy by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,454,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,808,000 after acquiring an additional 140,105 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Mark A. Ruelle sold 52,250 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $3,008,555.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony D. Somma sold 1,000 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total value of $56,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,620 shares of company stock worth $6,193,864.

Several analysts recently commented on EVRG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Evergy from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $62.00 target price on Evergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Evergy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

EVRG opened at $56.28 on Wednesday. Evergy has a 12 month low of $47.06 and a 12 month high of $59.28.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $893.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Evergy

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

