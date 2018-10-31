Evelo Biosciences Inc’s Lock-Up Period To End on November 5th (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences’ (NASDAQ:EVLO) lock-up period will expire on Monday, November 5th. Evelo Biosciences had issued 5,312,500 shares in its IPO on May 9th. The total size of the offering was $85,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. After the end of Evelo Biosciences’ lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Evelo Biosciences from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th.

Shares of EVLO opened at $9.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 24.08 and a quick ratio of 24.08. Evelo Biosciences has a 52 week low of $8.07 and a 52 week high of $16.75.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.49). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evelo Biosciences will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $316,000. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815 for patients with psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis/crohn's colitis; and EDP1503 for the treatment of colorectal cancer, renal cell carcinoma, and melanoma, as well as patients who have relapsed on prior PD-1/L1 inhibitor treatment across multiple tumor types.

