Estee Lauder Companies (EL) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.47-1.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.89-3.93 billion (+4-5%), compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.92 billion.Estee Lauder Companies also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $4.73-4.82 EPS.

EL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Estee Lauder Companies to $149.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $152.00 price target on Estee Lauder Companies and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $168.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Estee Lauder Companies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $145.87.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

Estee Lauder Companies stock opened at $131.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.86. Estee Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $110.52 and a 12 month high of $158.80. The firm has a market cap of $46.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.61.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 20th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 36.09%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Estee Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Estee Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.70%.

In related news, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 1,700 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.57, for a total value of $233,869.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jane Lauder sold 36,334 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $4,840,778.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,000,279.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,756 shares of company stock worth $14,739,082. 16.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.