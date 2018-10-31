Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS) Position Boosted by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $6,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $185,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $218,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.89.

NYSE ESS opened at $255.64 on Wednesday. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $214.03 and a 1-year high of $264.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.29.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($1.92). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $350.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.47%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 3,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.63, for a total transaction of $760,921.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,125,482.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John D. Eudy sold 1,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.13, for a total value of $462,406.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,895,965.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,445,557. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. The Company currently has ownership interests in 247 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes, excluding six properties in various stages of active development, one commercial building, preferred equity co-investments, and loan investments.

