Equity Residential (EQR) Price Target Raised to $71.00 at Argus

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) had its target price lifted by Argus from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EQR. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Equity Residential from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Monday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks cut Equity Residential from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Residential from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Residential has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.60.

Shares of NYSE EQR traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.47. 121,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,781,987. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $54.97 and a 52-week high of $70.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.37.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). Equity Residential had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $652.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 21st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 69.01%.

In related news, insider Michael L. Manelis sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total transaction of $45,499.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Neithercut sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $2,040,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,177 shares of company stock worth $4,787,379. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new position in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter worth about $187,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Equity Residential by 156.6% in the 2nd quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 9,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties in urban and high-density suburban coastal gateway markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 304 properties consisting of 78,645 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California.

