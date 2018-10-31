Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October, 31st (ABX, AET, AGCO, AIR, ALA, AMT, AN, AQUA, ASR, BEAT)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, October 31st:

Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX) (TSE:ABX) had its target price increased by TD Securities from $15.00 to $15.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Aetna (NYSE:AET) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $207.00 to $205.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO)

had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $68.00 to $63.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €120.00 ($139.53) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Altagas (TSE:ALA) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$22.00 to C$19.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Altagas (TSE:ALA) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$20.00.

Altagas (TSE:ALA) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$26.00 to C$18.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Altagas (TSE:ALA) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$20.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $156.00 to $164.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) had its target price trimmed by Buckingham Research from $42.00 to $38.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $26.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Alacer Gold (TSE:ASR) was given a C$3.15 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $66.00 to $64.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $21.00 to $23.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHGE) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $36.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $54.00 to $59.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $54.00 to $51.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $400.00 to $365.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $89.00 to $87.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) was given a C$30.00 target price by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $125.00 to $115.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) was given a €23.00 ($26.74) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €46.00 ($53.49) target price by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dirtt Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$8.00 to C$8.75. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $127.00 to $126.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $122.00 to $111.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $60.00 to $61.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $91.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $210.00 to $180.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $170.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $17.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) had its target price lowered by Buckingham Research from $60.00 to $44.00. Buckingham Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$24.00 to C$23.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$17.00 to C$16.00.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$28.00 to C$27.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) was given a $21.00 target price by analysts at Boenning Scattergood. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$92.00 to C$80.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) had its price target lowered by Argus from $30.00 to $26.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

GT Gold (CVE:GTT) was given a C$3.70 target price by analysts at Pi Financial. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Guyana Goldfields (TSE:GUY) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$4.00 to C$3.25. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) had its target price lowered by Nomura from $85.00 to $73.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $155.00 to $158.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) had its target price trimmed by Nomura from $30.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $24.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$12.50 to C$14.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$12.00 to C$14.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$11.50 to C$12.50. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) had its price target boosted by Desjardins from C$12.50 to C$13.50.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$11.50 to C$13.00.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$13.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $3.25 to $4.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $24.00 to $25.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $33.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its target price reduced by Nomura from $113.00 to $102.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Genworth MI Canada (TSE:MIC) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$44.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$1.60 to C$2.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $315.00 to $320.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $68.00 to $60.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $54.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its target price boosted by Argus from $184.00 to $190.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nexa Resources (TSE:NEXA) was given a C$23.00 target price by analysts at National Bank Financial. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $70.00 to $68.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its price target reduced by Nomura from $29.00 to $27.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $29.00 to $24.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $49.00 to $44.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Qiagen (NASDAQ:QGEN) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $41.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $51.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $45.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) had its target price cut by Cowen Inc from $67.00 to $55.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) had its price target reduced by Craig Hallum from $60.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $69.00 to $70.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $44.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Symrise (FRA:SY1) was given a €82.50 ($95.93) price target by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sylogist (CVE:SYZ) was given a C$17.00 target price by analysts at Acumen Capital. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) was given a €25.00 ($29.07) price target by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its price target increased by Nomura from $68.00 to $72.00. Nomura currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $55.00 to $51.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its target price cut by Buckingham Research from $53.00 to $48.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its target price increased by Buckingham Research from $18.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $23.00 to $26.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $58.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$86.00 to C$88.00.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $84.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $20.00 to $18.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

WestJet Airlines (TSE:WJA) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$19.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

WestJet Airlines (TSE:WJA) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$19.00.

WestJet Airlines (TSE:WJA) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$17.00 to C$18.50. National Bank Financial currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) had its target price boosted by Argus from $53.00 to $57.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $84.00 to $82.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

