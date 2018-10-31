Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for DHT Holdings Inc’s Q3 2018 Earnings (DHT)

DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for DHT in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.07). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DHT’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of DHT in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of DHT from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DHT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Pareto Securities downgraded shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.88.

NYSE:DHT opened at $5.09 on Wednesday. DHT has a one year low of $3.27 and a one year high of $5.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). DHT had a negative net margin of 15.45% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $34.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.20 million.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHT. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of DHT in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Bienville Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DHT by 666.4% in the second quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 315,314 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 274,171 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of DHT by 14.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,598,101 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,565,000 after acquiring an additional 565,749 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of DHT by 1.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,808,667 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,623,000 after acquiring an additional 76,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHT in the second quarter valued at about $1,197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.01% of the company’s stock.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of February 6, 2018, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers and 2 Aframaxes with deadweight tons of 8,590,740. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

