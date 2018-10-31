Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Amazon.com, Inc.’s Q1 2019 Earnings (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies raised their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Amazon.com in a research note issued on Friday, October 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. Olson now forecasts that the e-commerce giant will post earnings per share of $7.03 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $6.55. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q2 2019 earnings at $7.78 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $31.62 EPS.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $2.46. The company had revenue of $56.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 24.35%.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AMZN. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Morningstar reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,870.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,091.53.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $1,530.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $801.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 336.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.58. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $1,086.87 and a 52 week high of $2,050.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,899.96, for a total value of $3,661,222.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,161 shares in the company, valued at $6,005,773.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tom A. Alberg sold 2,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,827.29, for a total value of $4,239,312.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,308 shares of company stock valued at $38,986,448 in the last quarter. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guidant Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 657.4% in the second quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $110,000. Lee Financial Co increased its position in Amazon.com by 154.3% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 89 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its position in Amazon.com by 192.3% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 76 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.73% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.