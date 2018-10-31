Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for ICICI Bank Ltd’s FY2021 Earnings (IBN)

ICICI Bank Ltd (NYSE:IBN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ICICI Bank in a report released on Sunday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst N. Karfa now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.94.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on IBN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICICI Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of ICICI Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ICICI Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of IBN stock opened at $9.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. ICICI Bank has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $11.26. The stock has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 1.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baltimore Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ICICI Bank during the second quarter worth about $223,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ICICI Bank by 139.7% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 163,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 574,075 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in ICICI Bank during the second quarter worth about $137,000. SP Asset Management acquired a new stake in ICICI Bank during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ICICI Bank by 10.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,146,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.88% of the company’s stock.

ICICI Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

