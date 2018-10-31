Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for First Midwest Bancorp Inc’s Q1 2019 Earnings (FMBI)

First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) – Stock analysts at FIG Partners reduced their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for First Midwest Bancorp in a report issued on Thursday, October 25th. FIG Partners analyst J. Rodis now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.47. FIG Partners also issued estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.52 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Get First Midwest Bancorp alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on First Midwest Bancorp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.50 target price on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.92.

Shares of FMBI opened at $22.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15. First Midwest Bancorp has a one year low of $21.25 and a one year high of $27.70.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $167.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.87 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 17.04%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.59%.

In other First Midwest Bancorp news, Director Thomas M. Prame sold 2,250 shares of First Midwest Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total transaction of $60,907.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,844.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMBI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 106,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,824,000 after buying an additional 13,901 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 209,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,568,000 after buying an additional 7,753 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 623,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,574,000 after buying an additional 15,049 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $365,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,062,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,537,000 after buying an additional 730,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans and lines of credit; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and auto loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for First Midwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Midwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.