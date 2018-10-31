Eqtec (EQT) Trading Up 6.5% After Insider Buying Activity

Eqtec Plc (LON:EQT) shares were up 6.5% on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as GBX 0.99 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.99 ($0.01). Approximately 2,005,209 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 11,390,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.93 ($0.01).

Specifically, insider Tom Quigley bought 193,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £1,935.48 ($2,529.05).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EQT. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.18) price target on shares of Eqtec in a report on Friday, July 27th. Northland Capital Partners reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Eqtec in a report on Thursday, September 27th.

EQTEC plc converts biomass and waste into synthetic gas to generate electricity and heat in the United Kingdom. It engages in sourcing and providing assistance in developing waste elimination projects, as well as O&M services. The company was formerly known as REACT Energy plc and changed its name to EQTEC plc in February 2017.

