EQT Midstream Partners (EQM) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

EQT Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. They currently have a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

EQM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on EQT Midstream Partners to $64.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of EQT Midstream Partners in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered EQT Midstream Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EQT Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on EQT Midstream Partners from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.64.

Shares of NYSE EQM opened at $46.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. EQT Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $44.01 and a 52-week high of $77.97.

EQT Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The pipeline company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $364.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.99 million. EQT Midstream Partners had a net margin of 60.71% and a return on equity of 22.30%. Analysts predict that EQT Midstream Partners will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $4.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.57%. This is a positive change from EQT Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. EQT Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.01%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in EQT Midstream Partners by 26.2% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of EQT Midstream Partners by 100.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at about $278,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at about $333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.17% of the company’s stock.

About EQT Midstream Partners

EQT Midstream Partners, LP provides natural gas gathering, transmission, and storage services in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The company also owned approximately 300 miles of high pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of federal energy regulatory commission (FERC) regulated low pressure gathering lines; and approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines.

