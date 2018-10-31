EQT Co. (EQT) Insider Acquires $539,728.00 in Stock

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) insider Robert Joseph Mcnally bought 15,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.16 per share, for a total transaction of $539,728.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

EQT stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,448,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,267,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.60. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $30.53 and a twelve month high of $66.03.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. EQT had a negative net margin of 6.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.16%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in EQT by 46.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 50,590 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 16,121 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its position in EQT by 24.2% in the third quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 127,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,620,000 after buying an additional 24,759 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in EQT by 5.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,434 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,894,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new position in EQT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $871,000. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its position in EQT by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 78,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EQT shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $52.00 target price on EQT and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on EQT from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $71.00 target price on EQT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $70.00 target price on EQT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised EQT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.77.

About EQT

EQT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in natural gas industry in the United States. Its EQT Production segment produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2017, this segment operated 21.4 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 4.0 million gross acres comprising approximately 1.1 million gross acres.

