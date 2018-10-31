EPAM Systems (EPAM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 1st. Analysts expect EPAM Systems to post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $445.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.14 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 7.68%. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect EPAM Systems to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $113.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. EPAM Systems has a 12-month low of $90.06 and a 12-month high of $144.19.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total transaction of $392,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,337,976.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total value of $2,859,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,183,308.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,680 shares of company stock valued at $5,876,795 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPAM Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Wedbush increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.20.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It offers software product development services, including product research, customer experience design, prototyping, program management, component design and integration, lifecycle software testing, product deployment, end-user customization, performance tuning, product support and maintenance, managed services, and porting and cross-platform migration.

