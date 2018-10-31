Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,282 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,973 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,589,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,743,000 after acquiring an additional 188,889 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,032,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,681,000 after acquiring an additional 21,898 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth $50,905,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 774,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,795,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 425,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,974,000 after acquiring an additional 15,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

EFSC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. BidaskClub raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on Enterprise Financial Services to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, FIG Partners raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Enterprise Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.67.

In related news, insider Douglas Bauche sold 750 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $42,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,168.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $43.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $977.85 million, a PE ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 12 month low of $40.47 and a 12 month high of $58.15.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $56.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.95 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 27.39%. As a group, analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.60%.

Enterprise Financial Services Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

