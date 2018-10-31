Enjin Coin Hits Market Cap of $36.25 Million (ENJ)

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. Enjin Coin has a market cap of $36.25 million and approximately $648,394.00 worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. One Enjin Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0476 or 0.00000757 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bancor Network, Kyber Network and Coinrail.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00007148 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003549 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015674 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00149370 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00241664 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $602.58 or 0.09584220 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00012235 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Enjin Coin Token Profile

Enjin Coin’s launch date was July 24th, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,158,535 tokens. Enjin Coin’s official website is enjincoin.io . The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Enjin Coin Token Trading

Enjin Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, COSS, Coinrail, Livecoin, Kyber Network, Cobinhood, Tidex, HitBTC, Cryptopia, AirSwap, Bittrex, Liqui, Binance, IDEX, Upbit, Bancor Network and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enjin Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enjin Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

