Energy Recovery (ERII) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 1st. Analysts expect Energy Recovery to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter.
Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 46.91% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $20.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Energy Recovery to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of ERII opened at $7.19 on Wednesday. Energy Recovery has a 1-year low of $6.17 and a 1-year high of $11.30. The stock has a market cap of $386.85 million, a P/E ratio of 102.71 and a beta of 5.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 4.26.
In related news, VP Nocair Bensalah sold 31,404 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total transaction of $275,413.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 95,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.
Energy Recovery Company Profile
Energy Recovery, Inc provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names worldwide. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for low and high-pressure reverse osmosis systems.
