Energy Recovery (ERII) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 1st. Analysts expect Energy Recovery to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 46.91% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $20.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Energy Recovery to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

Shares of ERII opened at $7.19 on Wednesday. Energy Recovery has a 1-year low of $6.17 and a 1-year high of $11.30. The stock has a market cap of $386.85 million, a P/E ratio of 102.71 and a beta of 5.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 4.26.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ERII. B. Riley set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Energy Recovery and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.13.

In related news, VP Nocair Bensalah sold 31,404 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total transaction of $275,413.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 95,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names worldwide. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for low and high-pressure reverse osmosis systems.

See Also: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.