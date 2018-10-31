Energous (WATT) Issues Earnings Results

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. Energous had a negative return on equity of 182.29% and a negative net margin of 9,750.39%.

Energous stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.82. 679,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,923. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.42 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.47. Energous has a one year low of $6.91 and a one year high of $33.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WATT. National Securities set a $35.00 target price on Energous and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Energous from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Energous from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Energous from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Energous has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

In related news, VP Neeraj Sahejpal sold 3,069 shares of Energous stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $38,638.71. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,444.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brian J. Sereda sold 4,010 shares of Energous stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $50,485.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,652 shares in the company, valued at $1,456,058.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,762 shares of company stock worth $223,624 over the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Energous stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Energous Corp (NASDAQ:WATT) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.27% of Energous worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 23.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energous Company Profile

Energous Corporation engages in the development of a wire-free charging system. It develops WattUp that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices, providing power at a distance and enables charging with mobility under software control.

