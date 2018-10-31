Energous (WATT) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Energous had a negative net margin of 9,750.39% and a negative return on equity of 182.29%.
WATT stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.81. The stock had a trading volume of 654,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,923. The stock has a market cap of $203.42 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.47. Energous has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50.
In other Energous news, VP Neeraj Sahejpal sold 3,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $38,638.71. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 103,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,444.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian J. Sereda sold 4,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $50,485.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,058.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,762 shares of company stock valued at $223,624. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WATT shares. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Energous from $48.50 to $24.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Energous from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Energous in a research report on Sunday, August 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Energous from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Energous from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.88.
Energous Company Profile
Energous Corporation engages in the development of a wire-free charging system. It develops WattUp that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices, providing power at a distance and enables charging with mobility under software control.
