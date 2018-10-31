Energous (WATT) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Energous had a negative net margin of 9,750.39% and a negative return on equity of 182.29%.

WATT stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.81. The stock had a trading volume of 654,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,923. The stock has a market cap of $203.42 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.47. Energous has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50.

Get Energous alerts:

In other Energous news, VP Neeraj Sahejpal sold 3,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $38,638.71. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 103,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,444.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian J. Sereda sold 4,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $50,485.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,058.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,762 shares of company stock valued at $223,624. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Energous stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Energous Corp (NASDAQ:WATT) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.27% of Energous worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 23.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WATT shares. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Energous from $48.50 to $24.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Energous from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Energous in a research report on Sunday, August 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Energous from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Energous from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.88.

Energous Company Profile

Energous Corporation engages in the development of a wire-free charging system. It develops WattUp that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices, providing power at a distance and enables charging with mobility under software control.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Energous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.