Energen Co. (EGN) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in Energen Co. (NYSE:EGN) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,074 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Energen were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Precocity Capital LP acquired a new stake in Energen during the second quarter worth about $7,282,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Energen by 6.0% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 503,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,685,000 after buying an additional 28,575 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Energen by 6.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,812 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Energen by 53.3% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 39,345 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,865,000 after buying an additional 13,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Energen by 2.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 38,635 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,814,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Carl C. Icahn purchased 553,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.37 per share, with a total value of $39,508,790.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Carl C. Icahn purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.34 per share, with a total value of $7,234,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,353,577 shares of company stock valued at $99,371,790 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EGN shares. Argus downgraded Energen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Energen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Energen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised Energen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Energen from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Energen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.35.

Shares of Energen stock opened at $70.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.15 and a beta of 1.37. Energen Co. has a 52 week low of $47.81 and a 52 week high of $89.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Energen (NYSE:EGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $339.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.78 million. Energen had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 6.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Energen Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Energen Corporation, through its subsidiary, Energen Resources Corporation, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company has operations within the Midland Basin, the Delaware Basin, and the Central Basin Platform areas of the Permian Basin in west Texas and New Mexico.

