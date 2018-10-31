Encore Wire (WIRE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.42 EPS

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $340.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Encore Wire’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:WIRE traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.08. 1,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,627. Encore Wire has a 52-week low of $40.96 and a 52-week high of $58.70. The firm has a market cap of $882.54 million, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.07%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WIRE shares. DA Davidson set a $60.00 price objective on Encore Wire and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Encore Wire presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wire and cable products for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cable for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

