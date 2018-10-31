Encore Capital Group, Inc. (ECPG) Holdings Reduced by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 14,649 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the first quarter valued at $228,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the second quarter valued at $334,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the second quarter valued at $343,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the second quarter valued at $431,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 11.9% during the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 13,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period.

Shares of ECPG opened at $26.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.14 and a 12-month high of $52.00. The firm has a market cap of $828.30 million, a PE ratio of 6.53, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.55.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The asset manager reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $349.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ECPG shares. ValuEngine raised Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub raised Encore Capital Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Encore Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Encore Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.75.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

