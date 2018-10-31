Encompass Health (EHC) Updates FY 2018 Earnings Guidance

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) issued an update on its FY 2018 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.55-3.63 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.25-4.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.26 billion.Encompass Health also updated its FY18 guidance to $3.55-3.63 EPS.

AMEX EHC traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.67. The stock had a trading volume of 620,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,344. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Encompass Health has a twelve month low of $40.86 and a twelve month high of $59.29.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Encompass Health will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st.

EHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Encompass Health from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Encompass Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Encompass Health from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Friday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Encompass Health presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.10.

In related news, insider Andrew L. Price sold 9,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $756,938.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl B. Levy sold 28,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $2,258,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation, formerly HealthSouth Corporation, is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in 35 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.