Encompass Health (EHC) Releases FY18 Earnings Guidance

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.55-3.63 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.25-4.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.25 billion.Encompass Health also updated its FY 2018 guidance to $3.55-3.63 EPS.

Shares of AMEX EHC traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.67. 620,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,344. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Encompass Health has a twelve month low of $40.86 and a twelve month high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 8.67%. Encompass Health’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Encompass Health will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EHC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Encompass Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Encompass Health from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Encompass Health from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.10.

In other Encompass Health news, insider Cheryl B. Levy sold 28,955 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $2,258,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew L. Price sold 9,457 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $756,938.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Encompass Health Corporation, formerly HealthSouth Corporation, is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in 35 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies.

