Enbridge Inc (ENB) Receives $49.17 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.17.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENB. ValuEngine cut Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, August 17th. UBS Group began coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENB. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,077,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in Enbridge by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 734,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,714,000 after purchasing an additional 41,545 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Enbridge by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,119 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.35% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge stock opened at $30.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.55. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $8.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 5.99%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enbridge will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates in five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

