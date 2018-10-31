Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) Stake Lowered by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,738 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $13,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 1.9% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 36,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 2.3% during the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 31,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 3.3% during the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 22,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 6.4% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 12,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 15.3% during the second quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 5,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Emerson Electric news, President Edward L. Monser sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $4,566,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 176,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,429,899.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Edward L. Monser sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $2,275,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 176,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,384,015.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,409 shares of company stock valued at $7,317,004 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.67.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $67.81 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.47 and a fifty-two week high of $79.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and residential markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers software; measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industry services and solutions; process control systems and solutions; and digital plant solutions.

