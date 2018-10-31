Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Decreases Stake in Lendingtree Inc (TREE)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust decreased its position in Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56,403 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Lendingtree were worth $23,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Lendingtree by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,330,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,373,000 after acquiring an additional 63,369 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lendingtree by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 561,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,231,000 after purchasing an additional 180,718 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lendingtree by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 377,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,802,000 after purchasing an additional 104,835 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lendingtree by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 353,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,511,000 after purchasing an additional 161,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Lendingtree by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 301,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,893,000 after purchasing an additional 83,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Lendingtree alerts:

In other news, Director Peter Horan sold 1,000 shares of Lendingtree stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.51, for a total transaction of $244,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,015 shares in the company, valued at $5,871,907.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TREE stock opened at $194.33 on Wednesday. Lendingtree Inc has a 1-year low of $183.25 and a 1-year high of $404.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 64.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.11.

TREE has been the topic of several recent research reports. MED reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price target (down previously from $370.00) on shares of Lendingtree in a report on Thursday, July 12th. BidaskClub raised Lendingtree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lendingtree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 16th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Lendingtree from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Compass Point reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Lendingtree in a report on Friday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $330.13.

Lendingtree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE).

Receive News & Ratings for Lendingtree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lendingtree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.