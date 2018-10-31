Emerald Advisers Inc. PA Sells 15,251 Shares of Proofpoint Inc (PFPT)

Emerald Advisers Inc. PA lessened its holdings in shares of Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 364,729 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 15,251 shares during the quarter. Proofpoint accounts for approximately 1.4% of Emerald Advisers Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $38,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in Proofpoint by 181.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Proofpoint during the 2nd quarter worth about $163,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Proofpoint during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Proofpoint during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Proofpoint during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

In other news, CEO Gary Steele sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.62, for a total value of $5,881,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,301,298.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael M. Johnson sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $119,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,811.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 248,560 shares of company stock valued at $22,667,422 in the last 90 days. 3.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PFPT opened at $89.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -68.36 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Proofpoint Inc has a fifty-two week low of $75.92 and a fifty-two week high of $130.27.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.73. The company had revenue of $184.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.69 million. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a negative net margin of 14.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Proofpoint Inc will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PFPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Proofpoint from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.05.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service (SaaS) provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.