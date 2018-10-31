Emerald Advisers Inc. PA Cuts Stake in Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)

Emerald Advisers Inc. PA decreased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 30.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 381,704 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 166,085 shares during the period. Teladoc Health makes up 1.2% of Emerald Advisers Inc. PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA owned approximately 0.55% of Teladoc Health worth $32,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,501,216 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $129,630,000 after acquiring an additional 23,940 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $349,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 582.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 79,272 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,845,000 after acquiring an additional 67,663 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Management Corp IL lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 592,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $51,180,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TDOC. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. MED lifted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $68.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.95.

In related news, insider Lewis Levy sold 1,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $98,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,284 shares in the company, valued at $98,868. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Mark Hirschhorn sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $2,814,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 156,706 shares of company stock valued at $11,710,929 over the last three months. 3.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $67.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.72 and a beta of 0.57. Teladoc Health Inc has a 52-week low of $27.30 and a 52-week high of $89.05.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The health services provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. The firm had revenue of $94.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 112.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services worldwide. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

