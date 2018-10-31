Elysium Trading Up 28.1% Over Last Week (ELS)

Elysium (CURRENCY:ELS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. One Elysium coin can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Elysium has traded 28.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Elysium has a market cap of $33,344.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Elysium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Elysium Profile

ELS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 4th, 2017. Elysium’s total supply is 13,630,594 coins. Elysium’s official Twitter account is @Elysium_coin

Elysium Coin Trading

Elysium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elysium using one of the exchanges listed above.

