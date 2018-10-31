Ellie Mae (ELLI) Price Target Lowered to $53.00 at Wedbush

Ellie Mae (NYSE:ELLI) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Wedbush from $70.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 21.76% from the company’s previous close.

ELLI has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lowered shares of Ellie Mae from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Ellie Mae from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Ellie Mae from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Ellie Mae from $125.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ellie Mae from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.36.

ELLI opened at $67.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.77. Ellie Mae has a fifty-two week low of $61.51 and a fifty-two week high of $116.90.

In other news, Director Sigmund Anderman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $1,529,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,901 shares in the company, valued at $4,374,614.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jonathan Corr sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $62,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,559,951.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,264 shares of company stock valued at $2,167,821. 3.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ellie Mae by 7.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,426,968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $252,014,000 after acquiring an additional 163,737 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ellie Mae by 14.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,695 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $161,959,000 after acquiring an additional 202,708 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra HK Co Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ellie Mae by 12.2% in the second quarter. Sylebra HK Co Ltd now owns 1,256,481 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,473,000 after acquiring an additional 136,427 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ellie Mae by 27.4% in the second quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 1,116,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,938,000 after acquiring an additional 240,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ellie Mae by 6.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,029,367 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,889,000 after acquiring an additional 61,830 shares in the last quarter.

Ellie Mae Company Profile

Ellie Mae, Inc provides cloud-based platform for the mortgage finance industry in the United States. The company provides Encompass, a proprietary software solution that combines lead management; loan origination and processing; underwriting; preparation of mortgage applications, disclosure agreements, and closing documents; loan funding and closing; compliance with regulatory and investor requirements; and enterprise management.

