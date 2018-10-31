Elite Price Hits $0.0001 (1337)

Elite (CURRENCY:1337) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. Elite has a total market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $829.00 worth of Elite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Elite has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. One Elite coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Cryptohub, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00026950 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00023856 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005567 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00046238 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005030 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00013106 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00075559 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Elite

Elite is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2016. Elite’s total supply is 29,092,071,184 coins and its circulating supply is 26,289,718,069 coins. The official website for Elite is www.elitecurrency.net . The Reddit community for Elite is /r/1337Foundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elite’s official Twitter account is @1337CoinUpdates

Buying and Selling Elite

Elite can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Cryptohub and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elite using one of the exchanges listed above.

